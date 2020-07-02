Kehlani Sued For Damaging Rental Ferrari, Company Alleges She Used It 'carelessly'

Singer Kehlani has embroiled herself in a controversy after allegedly damaging a rental vehicle. She recently released her second studio album and is now facing a lawsuit for causing damage to a rented Ferrari which is also supposedly used in a music video of her. The luxurious car was rented to her back in April.

According to the reported lawsuit, the sports car agency claimed that Kehlani returned the car after using it in a music video and causing damage to the car following a collision. The lawsuit further alleges that the 25-year-old musician returned the car with $25k worth of damage. It also claims Kehlani to have used the vehicle “negligently, recklessly and carelessly”. The lawsuit continues to claim that the car has collided with an unknown object which has caused significant damage to its material.

ALSO READ| Demi Lovato Shares Picture With Max Ehrich; Says He ‘accepts & Loves Me For Who I Am’

The Florida-based company has also reportedly revealed interesting details about the damage caused. According to the company, Kehlani paid $1k a day for the Ferrari but the car was repaired with a total of $35k in potential rental fees. The company now reportedly seeks that the license of the singer should be suspended until the further judgment is passed.

ALSO READ| Demi Lovato Pens Birthday Letter For Beau Max Ehrich, Says 'I Feel Unconditionally Loved'

The black Ferrari was a 2017 model and was rented to the singer by a third party. The company further alleges that the car was rented for personal use however later it was allegedly found to be used for commercial purposes as well. The rented vehicle has appeared on one of her music videos of the song Open (passionate).

ALSO READ| Bebe Rexha's Parents Recovering From COVID-19

On May 8, Kehlani released her second studio album namely It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The video of the song sees Kehlani in the desert as she rides the Ferrari through a dirt road. The Florida based company alleges that the car used in the song is the same Ferrari she rented. According to the outlet, the value of the car has now declined by $88K due to the damage that was caused to the vehicle. The singer and her management team have not yet spoken about the lawsuit publicly. The second studio album which was recently released has received mixed reviewers from the fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Demi Lovato's Grandfather Passes Away, Singer Pens Emotional Post On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.