Demi Lovato Shares Picture With Max Ehrich; Says He ‘accepts & Loves Me For Who I Am’

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories to upload a cute picture of her with boyfriend Max Enrich. The couple has reportedly been spending time together amid the quarantine scenario. Demi and Max in the picture can be seen having a good time in the pool under the sun.

Demi spends quarantine with boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi captioned the picture by saying that she has been mostly spending her days in a bathing suit. The singer also mentioned that during this time, she has kept herself far from make-up and is enjoying her all-natural look. Further on, she added that she is happy to be spending this time in isolation with someone who loves her and accepts her for who she is. She later elaborated by saying that Max Enrich is the one who has actually accepted her despite her flaws and she loves him for that.

Back in March, there were rumours about the two dating each other, according to a news portal. Max Enrich is a popular actor from the show The Young and The Restless and Demi is a famous singer and hence fans were excited about the rumours of the two celebrities dating each other. The couple kept things private for quite some time until they publically announced that they are indeed in a relationship when they shared a kiss with each other in a music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s song Stuck with U.

Ever since the video started trending, the couple has been inseparable and has not been shy to display their love for each other all over social media. Demi Lovato especially is sharing some cute pictures of themselves on social media along with a few intimate photos of herself with Max Enrich.

Fans of the duo have been loving this connection that the couple shares with each other and have praised them. A surprising revelation was made by Demi Lovato a while back when she found a tweet of Max Enrich in which he specifically mentioned that all he wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato and later added a hashtag hinting that one cannot always get what they want.

This tweet was made back in 2011 and hence this came as a huge surprise to many fans that Max actually got what he desired. Demi Lovato too re-shared the tweet saying that she would probably like to be with him for every Christmas.

