Demi Lovato's Grandfather Passes Away, Singer Pens Emotional Post On Instagram

Demi Lovato's grandfather Perry recently passed away. Though the singer is sad about her grandfather passing away, she wrote how he had been in pain for a very long time and his death put him out of his misery. Demi wrote all this down in a post she recently uploaded on her social media honouring her late grandfather. Demi further explained in the caption how Grandpa Perry won't be receiving a proper funeral due to the current circumstances. Read ahead to know all the details.

Demi Lovato recently uploaded a post informing her fans that her grandfather, Perry, had passed away. She uploaded 4 pictures of her late grandfather on Instagram. The first picture featured a very young photo of her grandfather. He is seen smiling and holding a book. In the next picture, he is seen kissing Demi on the cheek at some social event. In the third picture, fans can see Demi's grandfather standing up on a podium and the last picture is a bit blurry and shows her grandfather in a red hat.

Grandpa loved God, Demi writes

Demi penned an emotional caption with the post as well. Demi wrote about how she woke up with the sad news of her grandfather passing away. She further explained that even though she is relieved as her grandfather was in a lot of pain, it still hurts to know he won't be part of her life anymore. She also wrote that they couldn't give him a proper funeral because of the pandemic.

Here's the entire caption - Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic. This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God. I love you Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you

Even Demi Lovato's mother shared an emotional post. Dianna De La Garza wrote - Sure am gonna miss you, Chief. I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever and uploaded a picture with her late father.

Promo Pic Credit: Demi Lovato's Instagram

