Demi Lovato pens birthday letter for beau Max Ehrich, says 'I feel unconditionally loved'

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato shared a series of romantic pictures on social media with boyfriend Max Ehrich to wish him on his birthday. The post just showed the bond between the two and how serious the two have become in the relationship. While captioning the post, the singer recalled all the fun moments spent with her beau and also wrote that life with him is so much fun.

The Heart Attack singer shared the series of pictures on her Instagram page which shows the journey of the two together over the period of time. In one of the pictures, Max can be seen planting a kiss on the singer’s cheeks while the others are from their several adventurous trips. While extending her wishes to her “baby,” the singer wrote that she has so much fun with you and there are many things she wants to confess but she wants to be physically present and spend this bday with him. She further wrote that both of them act like hooligans on the daily and don't bother much whether they are embarrassing themselves or people around them.

The music superstar continued to write that she likes to spend her days with Max going bare-faced and in a bathing suit and feel unconditionally loved by him. She even called him a “positive lil beam of light” in her life.

As per reports, romance rumours between Demi and The Young and the Restless alum first started in March when the pair exchanged flirty exchanges on social media. As per reports by a media outlet, the two were social distancing together and "falling in love." Sometime back, the engagement rumours of the two sparked all over the Internet. One of the sources of an international media outlet shared that the engagement rumours are not true. It is early for the two to decide anything as they are still getting to know each other. The couple kept things private for quite some time until they publically announced that they are indeed in a relationship when they shared a kiss with each other in a music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s song Stuck with U.

