Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Old Persona Of Hollywood Hogan On WWE

Hulk Hogan and his wrestling is a treat to watch, even to this day. The WWE Hall of Famer’s recent tweet has come as a welcome surprise for his fans. Hulk Hogan's tweet has hinted that one of his wrestling personas might return to the ring.

Hogan recently tweeted a picture of his in-ring persona - Hollywood Hogan - holding a title. He said that he felt like a champion every time he talked about wrestling or was hanging out with his nWo brothers. Hulk Hogan added that the Hollywood Hogan life was too sweet. This may be a veiled hint that Hulk Hogan is open to returning to the ring.

Also Read | Hulk Hogan Reveals New Bearded Look In WWE, Posts Pictures On Twitter

This is how I feel anytime I talk about wrestling or hang with any of the boys brother HollyWoodHH 4Life ”2sweet” pic.twitter.com/sZEwnc0Nk4 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Hulk Hogan Wants WWE Return At WrestleMania 36 For One Last Fight

How did Hollywood Hogan evolve?

For the uninitiated, Hollywood Hogan is the persona Hulk Hogan adopted after he left WWE to join WCW. Hulk Hogan was the face of mainstream wrestling during the 1980s when he wrestled for WWE, he did so as a babyface. When he moved to WCW in the 1990s, the Hulkster found it challenging to stay relevant on the WCW scene. He was desperately trying to find a way for the audience to connect with him in the ring. That is when Hogan did the unthinkable and turned into a heel.

Also Read | Will WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Be Able To Make A Comeback?

Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” pic.twitter.com/ws5dlULtrM — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 18, 2019

Also Read | WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020: List Of Inductees, Live Streaming, And More Details

That’s how Hollywood Hogan was born. The crowd loved him in his new avatar. Hulk Hogan created the nWo alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Together, they changed the pro-wrestling scene and helped WCW Monday Nitro dominate the ratings. In 2020, Hogan and his nWo mates — Nash, Hall and X-Pac — will be inducted into the WWE hall of fame.