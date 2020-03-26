Keira Knightley's Birthday: Check Out Short Films The Actor Was A Part Of

Keira Knightley is one of the most famous Hollywood actors who have worked in several Hollywood films. Keira Knightley is well-known for her acting prowess and the selection of unique scripts that she does. Keira Knightley has proven to be one of the most popular faces of Hollywood with her unconventional roles.

The actor’s movies include Love Actually, Pirates of The Caribbean, Pride & Prejudice, Begin Again, The Atonement, The Imitation Game, and many more among others. Keira Knightley is married to James Righton and presently is a happy mother of two adorable little baby daughters, Edie & Delilah. She started her acting career by making her debut in 1995. However, she became famous after the film Bend it Like Beckham. So, today on the occasion of her birthday, here is a list of some short films in which she appeared.

Image courtesy: @keiraknightleyofficialpage

Keira Knightley Short Films

Steve

Steve is a British drama short film directed and penned by Rupert Friend. This 2010 drama starred Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and Tom Mison in the lead characters. The short film was screened at the 2010 BFI London Film Festival. ‘Steve’ was theatrically released as a section of the compilation film Stars in Shorts in 2012.

New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a British short film in the genre of romance. It was an independent film. It was a Col Spector directorial and it was also written by the director himself. New Year's Eve was later involved in the 2005 compilation film Stories of Lost Souls. The story of the short film revolves around a young woman who brings out the worst in a group of friends on New Year's Eve. The film stars Keira Knightley, Stephen Mangan, and Philip Herbert in the lead roles.

Once Upon A Time

“Once Upon A Time…,” is an 18-minute complete short film released in the year 2002. The short film starring Keira Knightley boasted of an actual story which went with some impressive production values. The co-stars are Clotilde Hesme and model Brad Kroenig among others. The film finds Keira Knightley featuring as Coco Chanel herself, at the beginning of her career as she’s just beginning to make a name for herself.

Gaijin

The film featuring Keira Knightley, Togo Igawa, and Toshie Ogura in the lead roles. This animated science fiction student short film released in the year 2003. It is a Fumi Inoue directorial. Gaijin is a puppet animation about a British student in Japan whose name was Kate and she struggles to make new friends. To fit in the group of friends she programmes her English robot to play Japanese music, but the robot has other ideas for her.

