Keke Palmer Hits Back At Boyfriend Darius Jackson For Commenting On Outfit: I'm A Mother

Keke Palmer is currently involved in some drama with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. Previously, Jackson took a shot at Palmer for donning a black bodysuit and showing her outfit off. Jackson criticised her for being a mother and still opting to don such a dress and cited his “standards & morals” for the untimely criticism. Now, the Nope actress has shot back with a wholesome post.

3 things you need to know:

Keke Palmer is an R&B/hip hop artist/actress from the U.S.

She recently faced public criticism from her boyfriend Darius Jackson for wearing a sheen black bodysuit.

The actress retaliated with an Instagram post and even released merch related to the drama.

Keke Palmer fires back at boyfriend

Jackson recently shared a video with her four-month-old baby Leo and opened her caption with, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through.” Moreover, she revealed that she is selling merchandise related to the comments made by her boyfriend.

She further inquired to her followers who are mothers about how did their baby change them. Keke Palmer proclaimed that Leo empowered her to ‘another level,’ and said that when her baby is doing good, she is doing great. The Hustlers actress concluded the post by praising her son, saying, “Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson share Leo

Keke Palmer’s post entails a hinted response to the comments made by her boyfriend. Darius first criticised Keke’s outfit by saying on social media, “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom.” He followed it up with a tweet explaining how his take was prompted by the fact that the family man does not like his wife showing off for others.

(A tweet by Darius Jackson voicing his criticism of Keke Palmer | Image: Twitter)

Palmer and Jackson started dating each other in the summer of 2021. Their relationship became Instagram official in August. Earlier this year, Palmer gave birth to their son, Leo. However, their relationship has not been smooth sailing. Due to his comments, Darius has received consistent backlash on social media over the last few days.