Darius Jackson Returns To Instagram, Deletes Keke Palmer's Photos - Here's Why

After a brief hiatus, Darius Daulton Jackson, known for his career as a fitness instructor and as the partner of American actor Keke Palmer, has made a return to social media. However, a surprising move has caught the attention of fans and media alike as Jackson has deleted all photos of Palmer from his Instagram feed.

3 things you need to know

Darius Daulton Jackson deletes photos of Keke Palmer on social media after a controversial tweet.

Jackson faced intense backlash for criticising Palmer's outfit at an Usher concert.

Palmer indirectly responds with a humorous comment, the status of their relationship remains unclear.

Social Media Backlash and Image Removal

Although the photos of Palmer have been removed, images of their son, Leodis, remain on Jackson’s page. The unexpected action comes after Jackson faced intense backlash for publicly criticising Palmer’s outfit at a recent Usher concert. He tweeted, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," alongside a viral video of Palmer being serenaded by the R&B singer with his hit song 'There Goes My Baby.'

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Despite the negative response, Jackson seems to have ramped up his commentary, according to Page Six. All of his tweets, including the announcement of his return, remain on his Twitter page.

Palmer's Playful Response to Jackson's Criticism

Palmer is yet to directly respond to Jackson's remarks. However, she did share a carousel of photos showcasing her daring outfit and joked, "I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late." Her humorous response seemed to indirectly poke fun at Jackson's criticism.

(A screengrab from Keke Palmer's Instagram post | Image: Keke Palmer/Instagram)

The current status of Palmer and Jackson's relationship remains unclear. The couple only made their romance public in mid-2021, and it is unknown if they are still together. Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022, and the couple welcomed their son, Leodis Andrelton Jackson, on February 25, 2023, after a stunning maternity photoshoot.

As fans and followers eagerly await further updates, the situation continues to unfold, leaving many curious about the future of Palmer and Jackson's relationship.