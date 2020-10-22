'Raya And The Last Dragon' Trailer Out! The Kelly Tran- Awkwafina Starrer Looks Promising

Raya and the Last Dragon is an upcoming computer-animated Disney movie. The movie will feature the voice of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya. The poster of the movie, which was released yesterday, saw Raya standing in the rain with a sword in her hand and her head down. The Disney movie is scheduled for a March 2021 theatrical release. Recently, Indian Film Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh took to social media to share details about trailer release of Raya and the Last Dragon. Read on to see the trailer of the movie.

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer out now

Taran Adarsh captioned his latest post with the trailer release news of the new Disney movie. He wrote "TRAILER + POSTER... #RayaAndTheLastDragon - the computer-animated adventure fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios - to release in *cinemas* in 2021... Features #KellyMarieTran as the voice of #Raya... Trailer out now." Take a look at his post which features the poster of the movie which was released yesterday.

Raya and The Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon cast includes Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. The duo plays the lead roles in the Disney movie. Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa, the movie is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The Disney movie is all about how a warrior named Raya, sets out on the journey to find the last dragon on earth. She intends to take the Dragon's help to save her kingdom of Kumandra from the villain, Druun. Raya is the daughter of the Chief from an island that belongs to the Kumandra kingdom.

Raya and the Last Dragon was developed from remote locations due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions in the world. The movie was originally scheduled to release on November 25, 2020. The movie Raya and the Last Dragon will be distributed worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Raya and the last dragon release date is expected to be around March 2021. However, the exact dates have not been announced.

