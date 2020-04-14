Disney Announces New Release Dates For 'Soul' And 'Raya And The Last Dragon'

Coronavirus outbreak is affecting people all around the globe. The film industry is on hold as theatres in several countries are closed. Disney has moved ahead release date of its many movies. Now two more animated features, Soul and Raya and The Last Dragon, are added to the list. Read to know more.

'Soul' & 'Raya and the Last Dragon' postponed

Disney recently announced new release dates for its two animated movies. Disney Pixar’s Soul has been moved from its initial release date of June 19, 2020, to November 20, 2020. It affected the date of Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon which was first slated to release on November 25, 2020, but will now hit the theatres on March 12, 2021.

Soul is a fantasy comedy-drama film written and directed by Pete Docter. It features the voices of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a passionate music teacher whose soul gets separated from his body after an accident. It also includes Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Angela Bassett. The plot shows, Joe a middle-school band teacher whose life has not quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz and he is good at it. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have a soul.

Raya and The Last Dragon is a fantasy film directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins. In a mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the world. The film stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina as Raya and Sisu, respectively.

Earlier, Disney announced all-new release dates of Marvel films in its Phase four. The studio has also pushed ahead of the dates of Mulan, The French Dispatch and Indiana Jonas. Many other companies have also done the same amid COVID-19 pandemic.

