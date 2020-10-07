'Monsterland' Cast: Take A Look At Which Actors Play Your Favorite Characters On The Show

Monsterland is a new show on Hulu that showcases a new story in every episode. The horror web television series is created by Mary Laws and is based upon a book called North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud. Till now, only eight episodes have released and fans are already in love with the show. Here's a look at some famous cast members of Monsterland.

Monsterland cast and characters

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever was seen in the first episode of Monsterland which was called "Port Fourchon, LA". She was the lead Monsterland cast member in that episode. Kaitlyn is a very famous actor and has also been seen in movies like Bad Teacher (2011), The Spectacular Now (2013), Short Term 12 (2013), Detroit (2017), and Beautiful Boy (2018).

Charlie Tahan

Charlie Tahan is also one of the lead Monsterland cast members on the show. He was seen in the second episode called "Eugene, OR". Born and raised in Glen Rock, New Jersey, Charlie was first seen in High Falls and in I Am Legend. After that, he was a part of many films and movies that did quite well with the audience.

Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie, a lead Monsterland cast member, was seen in episode three. The episode was called "New Orleans, LA". Nicole is an American actor and singer. She has been seen in sports drama 42 (2013), Monsters and Men (2018), and the independent drama Miss Juneteenth (2020).

Bill Camp

Bill Camp was seen in the fourth episode of the show. He is one of the most interesting Monsterland characters. The fourth episode was called "New York, NY". Bill has been seen in many movies like - Lincoln (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Love and Mercy (2015), Loving (2016), Molly's Game (2017), Vice (2018), Wildlife (2018), and Joker (2019).

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling was seen in the fifth episode of the show as the lead cast member of Monsterland. The fifth episode was called "Plainfield, IL". She is famous for playing the role of Piper Chapman on the Netflix original comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019). She has also won many awards for her work.

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona is seen in the sixth episode of Monsterland. The sixth episode is called "Palacios, TX". Adria Arjona is an American actor and model. She was seen in Good Omens (2019) and will appear in the upcoming Morbius (2021). Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she kickstarted her career with the HBO anthology television series True Detective (2015).

Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly was seen in the seventh episode of the show which was called "Iron River, MI". Kelly Marie Tran is an American actor who was seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She was born in San Diego, California. She was last seen in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Mike Colter

Mike Colter was seen in the last episode of the show which was called "Newark, NJ". Mike is a very famous American actor known for his projects like Luke Cage (2016–2018), The Defenders (2017), Jessica Jones (2015; 2019), Halo franchise (2014–2015) and The Good Fight (2017-present). He was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and kickstarted his career with a role in Million Dollar Baby.

