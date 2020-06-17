Kelly Clarkson Says Life As A Single Mother During Pandemic Is 'exhausting'

Singer and The Voice Judge Kelly Clarkson has separated from her husband Brandon Blackstock. The Stronger singer in a recent interview opened up about her life post-filing for divorce and being a single mother amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. During the interview, Kelly Clarkson also discussed her abandonment issues and why self-love is important for maintaining personal relationships.

Kelly Clarkson discusses life post-filing for divorce

The year 2020 has witnessed several breakups and divorces. Apart from these celebrity breakups, the world is dealing with a global health crisis in the form of novel Coronavirus. Amidst this pandemic, singer Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. In a recent interview with a media portal, the The Voice Judge opened up about her life after filing for divorce and being a single mother during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Also read | Who Is Brandon Blackstock? Find Out Why Kelly Clarkson Is Divorcing Her Husband Of 7 Years

During the interview with the media portal, Kelly Clarkson said that it has been "exhausting" for her to work as a single parent to her toddlers and teenagers amidst the pandemic. She also called the entire parenting situation "crazy". Kelly Clarkson shares four kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, namely- River (6), Remington (4), Blackstock’s daughter Savannah (18), and his son Seth (13).

Apart from discussing her life amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Clarkson also opened up about her abandonment issues. She said that her abandonment issues are not something she can easily move on from but something that will always be there inside her.

Also read | Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Wants Prenup Enforced

Kelly Clarkson also revealed that her abandonment issues had forced her to become very confident and grow up at an early age. She also revealed that she thanks her late father since her issues with him taught her a lot of life lessons. During the interview, Kelly also reflected on the importance of loving yourself. She said that until we love ourselves we will not be capable of loving others. Kelly also said that if somebody does not work on their personal issues they tend to put their life on hold and also put beautiful relationships at risk.

Also read | Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek Among Daytime Emmy Nominees

Also read | Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'I Dare You' In 6 Different Languages

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.