Who Is Brandon Blackstock? Find Out Why Kelly Clarkson Is Divorcing Her Husband Of 7 Years

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have filed for divorce in Los Angeles. The couple is separating after seven years of marriage. The news was confirmed by a well-known media portal on June 11, 2020, and it is being speculated, that it was Kelly who filed for the divorce in the first week of June. The estranged couple has two children together, a 5-year-old daughter named River and a 4-year-old son named Remington.

ALSO READ | Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, wants prenup enforced

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

Brandon Blackstock is a 43-year-old, music manager and amateur pilot from Texas, USA. The duo met for the first time in 2006 and reconnected in 2012 when he had split from his first wife. During this time Blackstock’s father Narvel Blackstock was working as Kelly Clarkson’s business manager. To make things more intertwined, Brandon’s stepmother Reba McEntire was Kelly’s mentor. The duo got married a year later in 2014 at the Blackberry farm, a luxury resort in Tennessee.

ALSO READ | Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek among Daytime Emmy nominees

Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock is a well-known music manager. His clients include Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. In an interview given to an entertainment portal in 2013, Blake Shelton claimed, that he encouraged Blackstock to get married to Kelly. Kelly Clarkson's husband has two teenage kids from his previous marriage to Mellisa Ashworth. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the estranged couple were quarantining in their Montana mansion with their kids, which they purchased only 18 months ago.

ALSO READ | Kelly Clarkson releases new song 'I Dare You' in 6 different languages

Brandon Blackstock net worth

According to a news portal, Brandon Blackstock’s net worth is approximately $5 million. However, Blackstock also inherits his families fortune, as they have been in the music managing business for a very long time.

ALSO READ | Amber Heard's Sweet Final Messages To Johnny Depp Before Divorce; Check Out

Kelly Clarkson net worth

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth is a whopping $45 million. In the past few years Kelly took up judging as well and her latest gig was her NBC show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly Clarkson’s popular songs include Since U Been Gone, A Moment Like This, Stronger, Piece by Piece, and etc.

Was Brandon Blackstock cheating?

Although the reasons for the couple’s divorce remains unknown for now, Kelly has informed an entertainment portal that they had amicably decided to part ways. Also so far there have been no reports of cheating being the reason for their divorce. Reportedly, the Since You Been Gone singer has asked to terminate any chance of her paying spousal support to Brandon Blackstock. The couple has decided to sort out the separation of their property later, just like the date of their separation. So far the date of their separation is not known. As per reports on some media portal, Kelly Clarkson has also demanded that both parties will pay for their own attorney in the divorce.

ALSO READ | Johnny Depp Can Now Use Amber Heard's 'drinking Problem' As Evidence In Court?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.