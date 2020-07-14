Late Kelly Preston Remembered By Russell Crowe, Tim Allen & Other Hollywood Stars

Many Hollywood personalities are currently mourning the passing of Kelly Preston. The actor passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her representatives had come forward and shared that Kelly chose to keep her battle with cancer away from the public eye due to undisclosed reasons. John Travolta, Kelly's husband, took to Instagram and shared the news of her death writing that 'Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. She fought a courageous fight with love and support of so many...' Now, a number of noted personality from Hollywood, like Russell Crowe, Barbara Streisand and more have come forward and shared their condolences.

Hollywood pays tribute to Kelly Preston

On Twitter, actor Russell Crowe fondly remembered the time he and Kelly Preston appeared in an audition in 1995. The actor wrote that he does not remember when they first met but believes it to be late 1992. The two auditioned for a role in the film Breaking Up which was later bagged by Salma Hayek.

Though Russell and Preston did not meet often, she was always a 'sparkly eyed gem'. Arnold Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, wrote that he was lucky enough to star with her in a film and also direct her. Arnold wrote that Preston's talent was off the charts and she had a big heart. In conclusion, the actor wrote that she was a wonderful wife and a mother.

Barbra Streisand took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her with Kelly and John. In the caption, the singer-actor wrote that Preston was a wonderful friend and one of the loveliest person in her life, calling her a great mother and a wife. Whereas, Tim Allen, who starred with Kelly Preston in Wild Hogs shared a tweet writing that Kelly was a gem of many facets.

So sad for my pal Travolta. So hurt for his families loss. Kelly is a gem of so many facets. My families prayers and love to you and the family JT. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 13, 2020

I’m saddened to hear that Kelly Preston died so young. I loved working with her on Sky High. She was truly kind, passionate, and talented, and she brought light to the lives of everyone around her. My heart goes out to John and their family. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/C4ipOp2KOc — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 13, 2020

IN LOVE with Kelly Preston when first saw her in Twins. Starstruck upon meeting her at first Jerry Maguire rehearsal. BLOWN AWAY by her kindness... To all of us. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/VEpvjgVSf9 — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) July 13, 2020

Kelly was best known for her appearances in films like Jerry Maguire, Jack Frost and For Love of the Game. Whereas, the actor had last featured in the film Gotti which also starred her husband John Travolta. Kelly Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their two children.

