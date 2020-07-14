Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box' Sequel In Development, Author Of The Book Confirms News

Sandra Bullock’s Netflix film Bird Box released in 2018 and became an instant hit. The film followed the story of a woman who tries to protect her children from supernatural entities that make people who look at them go insane and kill themselves. After the success of Bird Box, the makers have now announced a sequel of the film. The film is based on a novel by Josh Malerman, with the same name. The author has confirmed that the sequel is under development. However, Netflix has not yet confirmed the news.

Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box' sequel in development

The author Josh Malermon revealed that he will be releasing the second book from the Bird Box series and has also spilled the beans about a sequel film. The second book from the series will be titled as Malorie and picks up the story from where it was originally left off. Sources have reported that the name of the second book is named after Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie. The author has also said that the second book opens up with Malorie, opening a school for the blind and then jumps a few years later and takes off 10 years from then.

Speaking about his book, he revealed that the on-screen sequel of Bird Box is in development, however, he did not reveal any details about the project. He also added that he cannot say much about the project because the makers have decided to keep it under wraps. Sandra Bullock’s character as Malorie had gained immense popularity. If at all, the sequel releases, it will be a delight for her fans to watch her perform as Malorie. Josh Malerman’s novel Malorie will be releasing on July 21.

Sandra Bullock will also be seen in an upcoming American-German film, which is yet to be announced. The film is supposed to be based on a British miniseries Unforgiven. Sandra Bullock will be seen as Ruth Slater in the film, as a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime.

