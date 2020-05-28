Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck & Others Who Starred Opposite Sandra Bullock In Rom-coms

There is something unique about romantic-comedies which makes them such a mass favourite. It takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions, leading to a happily-ever-after. As most people are home bound, this is a great time to catch on rom-com's. Here are some of the best films where Sabra Bullock has shared the screen with Ryan Reynolds and other actors in rom-coms.

Ryan Reynolds – The Proposal

The Proposal is a 2009 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Anne Fletcher. Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, the plot of this movie is about a Canadian executive Margaret Tate (played by Bullock) who learns that she may face deportation from the US because of her expired visa. Determined to retain her position as editor-in-chief at a publishing house, she convinces her assistant to temporarily act as her fiance.

Hugh Grant – Two Weeks Notice

Two Weeks Notice is a 2002 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Marc Lawrence. Featuring Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock. The plot of the movie revolves around a lawyer who decides that she is more like a nanny to her boss than an assistant. Unable to tackle his amorous ways with women, she decides to quit as she realises she herself is falling for him.

Ben Affleck – Forces of Nature.

Forces of Nature is a 1999 romantic-comedy film helmed by Bronwen Hughes. Starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a soon-to-be-married man. He encounters an exciting stranger after his plane suffers an accident on take-off.

Denis Leary – Two If by Sea

Two If by Sea is a 1996 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Bill Bennett. Featuring Denis Leary and Sandra Bullock, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a couple who steals a painting on contract. The duo manages to escape the police. The sale of the painting takes place four days later on an island and thing do not go as planned.

Peter Gallagher – While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is a 1995 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Jon Turtletaub. Starring Sandra Bullock and Peter Gallagher in the lead roles, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a Transit Authority token collector Lucy who has a secret crush on Peter. On the day of Christmas, Lucy recuses Peter after a group of muggers push him on the train tracks. He falls into a coma, as she accompanies him to the hospital, where a nurse overhears her musing aloud, “I was going to marry him”. Misinterpreting her, the nurse tells his entire family that she is his fiance.

