Kelly Ripa Shares Husband Mark Consuelos' Workout Video As Fans Go Gaga; Watch

Actor Kelly Ripa just left the internet in a pool of thirst as she posted a shirtless video of her husband Mark Consuelos working out. In the video, Consuelos is seen pumping out a set of leg raises at the gym. The actor is seen showing off his abs with every move he makes and a lot of people, celebrities and fans, quickly took to the comments section on the post to express their reactions to the video.

See Mark Consuelos's video and reactions

The video is filmed by Kelly Ripa herself as she threw some workout motivation at her fans by captioning the post as, "How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty".

While fans felt parched and went on about how lucky Kelly was, a lot of celebrities also commented on the video. The Suits star Rachael Harris commented that she could totally do that too and then joked that she is lying. Actor Holly Peete also commented on the post saying "Good Gawd."

While the list of celebrities is long, it seems like Mark Consuelos is only waiting to see what their daughter has to say about it. Mark tagged their daughter, Lola Consuelos, under Kelly's post stating that he is waiting for her comment. Judging from Mark and Kelly's previous banters on social media, Lola's comments are expected to tickle the Internet.

Earlier in February, Kelly Ripa took to her social media to share a little boomerang of her. Mark could relate and took the opportunity to flirt with his wife. While Lola's thoughts on Mark Consuelos' cheeky comment were "Absolutely repulsive." Celebrating over 24 years of marriage, the couple is parents to three kids. But the duo still adorably lavish each other with attention, online as well as offline.

