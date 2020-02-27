Why Is Skeet Ulrich Leaving 'Riverdale'? FP Jones Opens Up About His Exit

Fans of Riverdale were taken by surprise by the rumours of actor Skeet Ulrich leaving the show as the fourth season wraps up. But this wasn't the only shocker as rumours suggested furthermore that actor Marisol Nichols will also be bidding a farewell to the show after season four ends. Now, both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols have come forward and confirmed the news of their exit while speaking to a news daily. Read below -

Also read: Cole Sprouse Riverdale contract ending? Everything you need to know about Jughead

Skeet Ulrich on leaving Riverdale

Skeet Ulrich was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where he came forward and made a public statement about leaving Riverdale. The actor stated that he is incredibly grateful for the friendships he has made on Riverdale and that he will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. Adding furthermore, Skeet stated that he is proud to have been a part of such a talented crew, both off-screen and on-screen. But, the actor believes it is time for him to move on and explore other creative opportunities.

Also read: Is Cole Sprouse leaving riverdale? Is Jughead really dead? Spoilers ahead

Also read: Riverdale's top 5 hit songs that you must add to your playlist

Actor Marisol Nichols also issued a public statement where she expressed her gratitude for being associated with the show. Marisol expressed that she had an incredible time bringing the character of Hermoine Lodge to life and with time, the cast became her family. In conclusion, she thanked her fans for being so supportive throughout the four years. Both the actors already have future projects lined-up already. Skeet Ulrich will be seen in the sci-fi film Bios next, which will release during fall 2020. On the other hand, Marisol Nichols will be seen in Spiral: From the Book of Saw in May 2020.

Also read: A 'Riverdale' fan? Here is a list of similar teenage shows to binge-watch

Also read: 'Riverdale' actor Lili Reinhart is every fashionista’s dream in these lovely outfits

Image courtesy - Skeet Ulrich Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.