Why Is Marisol Nichols Leaving 'Riverdale'? HERE Is The Reason For Her Unprecedented Exit

Marisol Nichols announced thorough several interviews the reason why she is leaving Riverdale after the wrap of the finale of the fourth season. Some fans and followers had posted on her Instagram asking why is Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale even though her character performed well in the intriguing season 4. Here is why Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale?

Also Read | A 'Riverdale' Fan? Here Is A List Of Similar Teenage Shows To Binge-watch

Why is Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale?

After several reports started doing rounds on the internet asking about why is Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale, she revealed that it is time to let go of the show and start looking at new opportunities. In an emotional post on Instagram, Marisol Nichols wrote, “I am incredibly grateful for my time on Riverdale, my second family. These are friendships that go beyond set life. Portraying Hermione Lodge was a joy, and working with this cast was an honour, truly. The best part has been all of you. Without your enthusiastic embracing of our show and these characters, we wouldn’t be here. Thank you for the opportunity to entertain you all.”

According to reports, Marisol Nichols’ character, Hermione Lodge, who was the mother of Veronica had less screen time in season three. However, her role in season four was amplified. She was a part of the show since it aired first in 2017 and the four seasons had brought a massive fan following to Marisol Nichols. Some of the fans speculated why is Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale, some of them suggested that she has got better offers for future projects.

Also Read | Cole Sprouse Riverdale Contract Ending? Everything You Need To Know About Jughead

Showrunner Roberto speaks about Marisol Nichols leaving Riverdale

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa confirmed the reason why Marisol Nichols is leaving Riverdale. He revealed in an interview that he does not want to hold back anyone. This comes after the exit of Skeet Ulrich reports who essays the character of Jughead's dad in series. Both Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich have future projects lined up and will explore them for sure. According to Roberto, it might be their final season but not the last appearance.

Also Read | Is Cole Sprouse Leaving Riverdale? Is Jughead Really Dead? Spoilers Ahead

Also Read | Riverdale's Top 5 Hit Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.