Kendall Jenner Is Among The Most Successful Teenagers Of This Generation, Here's How

Kendall Jenner is an American model who is widely popular for her role in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With the help of her mother and manager Krish Jenner, she began her career in acting in the year 2009. She is known to set many life goals and fashion inspiration. Read on to know how she has been one of the most successful teenagers of this generation.

Kendall Jenner moments that prove she has been a successful teenager

Kendall's sassy teenage attitude on the show KUWTK

Kendall has had many controversies on the show but even then she has managed to be firm and keep her image high up in the audience's eye since she was a teenager. This can be seen when Kendall Jenner, along with her sister Kylie and father Bruce drove to meet Kim Kadarshian.

Bruce was glad that the two got flowers for Kim. However, Kendall expression said something else when she saw Kim's leg to be all fine. Kim tried to explain but without having the patience to listen, Kendall's showcased her sassy attitude by throwing the vase of flowers on the sidewalk.

Kendal Jenner gets a big Kadarshian family surprise to celebrate her Vogue cover

She shares the details on Caitlin Jenner and the Kadarshian clan in the magazine. She also mentioned her rise to the runway in the magazine. She also described the time when she was surprised to see her famous family in an effort to jump-start her career as a model. The Kardashians celebrated her first cover with great enthusiasm.

Kendall's goal to become a big model

Kendal has always dreamed of becoming a role model and her drive towards becoming a model has been ingrained since she was a teen. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kendal Jenner read a letter she wrote as a teen. She mentioned all her dreams and goals she had back then. She revealed how much she enjoys being a part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She had also written that her major goal in life is to become a model. Kendall has climbed the ladder of success as a model at a very young age.

Kendall Jenne has travelled across the world for work purpose

Kendall has been a part of many festivals, Galas and events. The model has travelled across the world for various photoshoots. She has managed to fulfil her dream of not only becoming a big model but also her desire to travel the world. Recently, she went to London for the Burberry fashion week.

