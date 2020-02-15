TikTok's New Challenge Asks Users To Shave Their Eyebrows To Look Like Kendall Jenner

TikTok has always been a host to bizarre and sometimes dangerous challenges. Adding to the list, after Skull Breaking and Outlet challenge is the new Fox Eye Challenge. The challenge which has taken the internet by storm asks the users to shave their eyebrows in a particular manner to look like the Supermodel Kendall Jenner. The challenge has gone viral with many attempting to use a razor and shave their eyebrows.

Challenge fails

The challenge, however, has not gone well with many users. Many others also took to the video-sharing platform to share their experiences whilst many posted the filmed videoes of the whole process. Watch it here:

Previously, another challenge dubbed as ‘The outlet challenge’ took the internet by storm. The social media challenge involved people to partially insert their phone chargers in an electric socket. They were then supposed to slide down a penny in the gap remaining between the charger and the socket. The challenge has resulted in not just sparks or electrical damage but electrocutions and fires too. It has even lead the Massachusetts firefighters to issue an alert.

However, this was not the first time that TikTok users have come up with weird challenges. Have a look at some previously viral TikTok challenges here:

forced my friends to do a tiktok trend with me 😌 pic.twitter.com/XCJAz9cHWm — larri (@larrayxo) November 19, 2019

I tried doing that tik tok challenge and... pic.twitter.com/bJbnvyVcoJ — sega genesis coupe (@gena_sandoval) January 22, 2020

Lmao idk why I tried to do this but it didn’t even turn out bad in the end 😂😂😂 #handgesture #tiktokchallenge pic.twitter.com/kMlluDn0BL — jwantsbtsinflorida2020 ⁷ (@janayahhayess_) January 21, 2020

