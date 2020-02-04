All The Times Kendall Jenner Was The Sassiest One On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Keeping up with the Kardashians or KUWTK is a show which gives an insight into the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. They reveal their real equations with each other and also their family feuds. It also shows how they handle their professional lives and balance them with their personal ones. Kendall Jenner, the Kardashians' half-sister is also a part of the show. While the Kardashians are considered sassy by many of their fans, here are some of the sassiest Kendall Jenner moments on KUWTK:

Kendall Jenner caught smoking in KUWTK

Kendall Jenner was found secretly smoking in the driveway by her mother Kris Jenner on KUWTK. Kris threw a fit about the young Kendall taking to such a habit. She even threatened to report this to Kendall’s father. After everything that Kris said to her, Kendall Jenner’s reply was just an “okay” with a sassy attitude. This attitude would top the list since not many would have Kendall’s nonchalant attitude when caught doing something forbidden by their parents.

Also Read: Harry Styles Just Friends With Kendall Jenner? Ellen DeGeneres Gets Him To Spill The Truth

Kendall Jenner calling out sister Kylie on KUWTK

Kendall Jenner was seen calling out Kylie Jenner on KUWTK. When their mother, Caitlin Jenner came and asked what was going on after seeing a very quiet Kylie, Kendall called out her sister for always acting like a “brat” which she, Kendall, ultimately gets “blamed” for it. She then stormed out of the room while Caitlin replied sarcastically that they truly are happy sisters.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Is Best Friends With These Popular Celebrities?

Kendall Jenner getting flowers for Kim Kardashian on KUWTK

Kendall Jenner, along with sister Kylie and father Bruce Jenner, drove up to meet Kim Kardashian. Bruce was very happy that these two girls were getting flowers for Kim. Kendall and Kylie’s expression said something very different. However, when Kim Kardashian arrived, the trio saw Kim Kardashian walking fine and with no injury to her leg as they had hoped for. Kim tried to explain but without waiting to listen, Kendall in her sassy attitude threw the glass vase of flowers on the sidewalk and walked away. Kylie also followed suit.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Controversies That Created A Scandal In The Entertainment World

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Bio, Awards And List Of Achievements Till Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.