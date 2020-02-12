Kendall Jenner Meets Rumoured Boyfriend Ben Simmons' parents

Kendall Jenner is rumoured to be in a relationship with on Basketball player Ben Simmons. The pair was seen spending time together in Philadelphia during one of Ben’s basketball games. This happened on February 11, 2020, and it was reported that Ben’s parents were also present at the game. After this, a picture surfaced on the internet that suggests that Kendall met Ben's parents. Take a look at the picture here.

Kendall Jenner meets Ben Simmons' parents:

In this picture, we can see Kendall Jenner smiling and walking alongside the Philadelphia 76ers Point guard’s parents. In the picture, we can see Kendall sporting a long black leather coat over a black top and jeans during the outing. The picture was clicked by someone who is walking by.

Before this, Kendall was seen with Ben on February 3, 2020, while he was facing Miami Heat. After meeting Ben, Kendall was seen leaving the game with a big smile on her face. After their last meeting, the young actor meeting the parents could be a big step for the lovebirds. It was reported that the pair had broken up in May of 2019 due to conflicting schedules. But now it seems like the time they spent apart has made them pursue each other love even more and that is why Kendall Jenner was seen meeting Ben’s parents. Only time will tell what the couple holds.

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner in the house for RMU-Drexel pic.twitter.com/Se0OTxmIO3 — Chris Cappella (@C_Cappella) December 1, 2018

(Image courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram)

