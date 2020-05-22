The Story Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Friendship Will Give You BFF Goals

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's friendship goes way back. The two have often displayed their affection for each other. Kendall and Bella have not only been spotted going out for dinner dates, but also have been seen taking elaborate vacations together as well. Listed below is the detailed timeline of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's friendship.

Everything we know about Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's friendship

From endorsing brands together to walking ramps together, Kendall and Bella Hadid's friendship has spoken volumes. The two supermodels have always been spotted together and have always had each other's backs. Be it making funny videos to munching on food, the two supermodels have been spotted together innumerable times.

While most thought Kendall Jenner to be super close to model Gigi Hadid, Kendall admitted to being closer to Bella and that her friendship with Bella precedes her friendship with Gigi.

Kendall Jenner revealed to popular fashion photographer Mario Testino about her friendship. Jenner revealed that the two became friends back in high school and spent every day together. They had stood by each other through thick and thin even before either of them started working. Kendall also admitted to getting close to Gigi just when they started modeling. The supermodel also found it really funny to know that many people were unaware of her and Bella being friends for more than five to six years.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's social media handles have tons of their pictures together. The two have pictures from their photoshoots, travel diaries, beauty sessions, and much more. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's social media posts also have been flooded with likes and comments from various fans.

Jenner and Hadid's fans have not only loved their pictures and videos, but have also been inspired by their bond. On special occasions too, these two supermodels have always been known to be there for each other. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have spoken greatly about how close they are, in several interviews. The two have gone from talking about their taste in food to fashion, travel, and much more. On certain occasions, the two have also been spotted donning similar outfits too.

