Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez One Day After Following Her Back On Instagram

Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid started following each other on Instagram again on May 4, 2020, after mutually unfollowing each other in 2017. After their feud in 2017, Selena Gomez had started to follow Bella's sister Gigi Hadid on Instagram in November 2019, and Bella Hadid finally followed Selena again but unfollowed her one day after following her back again. Read ahead to know more.

Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid started following Selena Gomez on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/qxW0WgYrLO — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 3, 2020

As seen in the above tweet, Bella Hadid started following Selena Gomez on May 4, 2020. But if we check her following list this morning, Selena Gomez is not seen in Bella Hadid's following list. check the snip from Bella's Instagram here.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez is still following Bella Hadid on her Instagram. Selena follows about 117 people, one among which is Bella. take a look at Selena's following list here.

The feud began back when Gomez was dating The Weeknd in 2017. After Selena started dating The Weeknd, Hadid unfollowed Gomez. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had split in November of 2016. After this, the news of Gomez and The Weeknd dating came out in January. The Weeknd and Gomez both unfollowed Hadid in March of that year.

Both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated until October 2017. After they broke up, The Weeknd again started to date Bella Hadid in the spring of 2018. But the relationship did not last long and they broke up for the second time in august of 2019. Selena has refollowed Hadid in November of 2019. Hadid didn't follow back then, but she did like a photo on Gomez's Instagram in February 2020.

After this, it was reported that Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid had major Instagram drama. It was reported that Hadid has deleted a post on which Gomez had left a supportive comment. After this, one of Gomez's fans accounts pointed out that Hadid has deleted the post. After which Selena Gomez commented on the fan account by writing "That sucks". Gomez later clarified that what happened between them was all a misunderstanding. She also urged fans not to harass Hadid.

