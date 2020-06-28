Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Are On Point With When It Comes To Street Style Fashion

Kendall Jenner, an American model is best known for her stint in the reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. She is a fashion diva and always gives major fashion goals to her fans. Be it her casual, formal or street looks, she slays in her each and every attire. Kendall Jenner, the model and Ben Simmons, the Basketball player, are rumoured to be dating these days. Both Kendall and Ben have a great fashion sense, which is evident from their street style fashion outfits. Have a look at their pictures below-

Also read | Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Black Bodysuit As She Promotes Kylie Cosmetics Collab, See Pic

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons street style, here are some pictures-

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner, both popular personalities are known for putting their best street style fashion foot forward. Many brands and designers wish to collaborate with the beauty, Kendall Jenner. Ben Simmons also has a great fashion sense and never fails to make heads turn with his brilliant street style. Both of them always keep posting pictures on Instagram with their killer outfits. So, have a look at Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Instagram posts to take some fashion inspiration-

Kendall in white and Ben Simmons in blue-

Also read | Kendall Jenner's Memes That Will Definitely Make You ROFL; See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in the whole black outfits-

Kendall Jenner is wearing a white pantsuit in this picture, which looks amazing. She paired it up with a yellow shirt and golden heel boots. While Ben Simmons opted for a grey pant ending at his ankles, along with a black t-shirt. He completed his look with a black jacket and a fresh pair of white sneakers. Have a look at both of them in the below pictures.

Also read | Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was The Only B'wood Actor To Shoot With Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner spotted in this street style outfit where she donned loose denim jeans and full sleeves white t-shirt. Her outfit was matched with a red jacket and netted white belly heels. Kendall’s sleek hair bun and gold earrings complimented her look. On the other hand, Ben Simmons with his super stylish outfit made his street style outfit look amazing. He wore a white hoody t-shirt along with a brown check jacket and black leather body-fitted tracks. He completed the look with fashionable black lace-less sneakers.

In this picture, Kendall Jenner stunned the audience with her black and white tracksuit. Her halter neck tracksuit was matched with uber-chic white stilettoes. Ben Simmons also rocked his street style with a black hoody, jacket, and brown track pants. He ended her look with animal print sneakers. Have a look at these steer styles of Kendall and Ben Simmons.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Body-con Dress Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.