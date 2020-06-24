Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Black Bodysuit As She Promotes Kylie Cosmetics Collab, See Pic

Kendall Jenner is leaving no stone unturned to promote her latest collection for Kylie's makeup brand. The supermodel showed off this collaboration in her recent Instagram story. In the story, Kendall Jenner has used products from this collection and is killing the game in a stunning black bodysuit.

Kendall Jenner promotes Kylie collab in Insta story

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner both have created a mark for themselves in the beauty and fashion industry. Kendall is ruling runaways across the globe and Kylie has already become a beauty mogul with her cosmetics and skincare brand Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. So when these two sisters decided to collab for a new set of makeup products, they naturally gained all the attention from their fans.

Kylie Jenner for her latest makeup line has collaborated with her sister Kendall Jenner. Kendall, who seems excited about this collab, is not missing out on a single chance to promote it. The supermodel recently took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a video of herself showing off this latest makeup line.

In this Instagram story, Kendall Jenner is rocking a black plunging bodysuit. The supermodel also collaborated with esteemed makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Jen Atkin. She is giving her fans a close up for her makeup look while posing in front of a bathroom mirror. Take a look at this Instagram story here.

Before uploading this Instagram story, Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared the advertisement for this brand new makeup line. In the campaign video, both Kendall and Kylie are looking stunning. The makeup looks sported by the Jenner sisters is quite similar to the simple and classic makeup look that Kendall seems to prefer in her day-to-day life.

This Kendall and Kylie collab has been in the pipeline for a long time. Hence this collaboration seems special for the sisters. Kylie in a recent Instagram story talked about the same. She said that she is excited to finally show the Kendall X Kylie collection. Kylie also revealed that the collection’s launch was pushed back due to various reasons hence she is happy her fans will finally be able to buy it.

