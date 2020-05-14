Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Twerking Has Got Everyone Asking ‘What Is This Song?'

Models and social media influencers Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have never shied away from rooting for each other and being a constant pillar of support for each other. So, it was not a surprise when the latest video of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid dancing along with close friend Justine Skye went viral on social media which left their die-hard fans with some exciting questions and responses.

Kendall Jenner slays her twerking in the fun dance video with Gigi Hadid

The video has Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid twerking and showcasing some of their breathtaking dance moves on a groovy song. Kendall Jenner can be seen donning a black printed sweatshirt which she paired with black shorts and white sports shoes. However, it is Kendall Jenner's twerking which is stealing the show in the entire video.

While Gigi Hadid can be seen sporting a yellow sweatshirt along with blue shorts and black boots. Gigi Hadid is not far behind in complementing Kendall Jenner with her suave dance moves. Their close friend and singer, Justine Skye can also be seen matching up with them with her flawless act while donning a grey sweatshirt along with matching track pants.

However, it was not just Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's dance moves which caught everyone's attention. Fans were also wondering about the catchy song which had Kendall Jenner and Gigi grooving to their heart's delight. One of the fans also wrote the post asking for the name of the song.

One of the fans observed the resemblance between Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian's younger days

Not only that, one of Kendall and Gigi's also had an interesting observation to make after watching the video. Gigi Hadid bore a stark resemblance to Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian in the video from especially Kim's younger days. The fan was quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian in the dance video.

One of the other fans also took a fun dig at Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's dancing skills. Take a look at Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's dance video and the reactions of the netizens to it.

I'm just waiting for @KendallJenner to do tik tok, looking forward to that day. Can I hope? 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5htyH0wLh0 — Felipe Frassão (@FelipeFrasso1) May 13, 2020

