Kendall Jenner "wanna Go Back So Bad" To Her Bahama Holidays, Posts Throwback Photos

Kendall Jenner is currently spending her time in quarantine walking her dog and arranging birthday parades. However, this Hollywood celebrity also seems to be missing the sunny beaches. Recently she posted a few unseen bikini pictures of herself on Instagram where she could be seen enjoying her time on the beach.

Kendall Jenner's throwback pictures show she is missing her beach days

Kendall Jenner on Instagram recently posted throwback pictures of herself in bikinis enjoying at the beach. The celeb seems to miss her days in the sun as now she is mostly seen outside while only walking her dog. The throwback pictures seem to be from her recent trip to the Bahamas before the lockdown was announced.

While two of the pictures seem to be candid shots, in the last one Kendall Jenner is making sure she looks Insta-perfect. Adding a caption to her post, she wrote, "wanna go back so bad 📷". Her celebrity friends also seem to be fawning over Kendall's bikini pictures. Take a look:

Kendall seems to love flaunting her bikini-perfect figure as her Instagram has quite a few of them. And one can even make a guess on which bikini is this Hollywood celebs favourite. Here's a sneak peek:

