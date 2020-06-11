Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s Adorable Pictures Together Are BFF Goals

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, both come from powerful and successful families and are very famous models and social media sensations today. The two go way back together and have been giving friendship goals since forever. Here are some adorable pictures of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber together-

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s adorable pictures together

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have the same group of friends, and they both come from known families in Hollywood. They have often mentioned during interviews that initially they were not supposed to be best friends. But, Kendall ‘stole’ Hailey from someone close to her.

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Kendall Jenner revealed that Hailey was actually best friends with Kendall Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and she herself was best friends with Hailey’s cousin, Ireland. Hailey Baldwin Bieber lived in Newyork and whenever Kendall and Kylie were there, they would visit her and hang out with her. Since then, revealed Kendall Jenner, Hailey was her homie. At first, Kylie Jenner was mad, said Kendall Jenner, in the interview, and she had to bring them back together and be like “No, itsokay, guys”, but it’s all good now.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Hailey Baldwin Bieber had revealed that after spending a lot of time together, the two practically lived in Kim Kardashian’s apartment for a while. Hailey revealed that she would basically pack a suitcase from home and just live with them for a week.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are very close to each other and they even got matching tattoos in 2016 to commemorate their friendship. Both of them got a broken heart inked on the inside of their middle fingers. Kendall Jenner’s heart is white, while Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s heart is pinkish in shade. The models had shared their tattoos with fans through social media (Snapchat).

In 2018, Hailey Baldwin Bieber got married to singer, Justin Bieber. Subsequently, Hailey moved to Canada, her husband’s home country, that left Kendall and Hailey with very few time for seeing each other. However, Kendall Jenner has always been very supportive of the couple and there does not seem to be any tension or jealously. On a talk show appearance, Kendall Jenner had said that she is happy with whatever makes them happy. She has been friends with the couple for a very long time, so if everybody’s happy then that makes her happy.

