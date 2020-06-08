Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Most Memorable Moments Together

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid share a great bond. They have been quite close since high school and used to hang out every day earlier before they started working. In an interview, Kendall Jenner also revealed that she grew close to Gigi Hadid when they began modelling. But her friendship with Bella Hadid goes way back.

Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid often share pictures of themselves on social media. They do not shy away from showing their affection for each other. From rejoicing vacations, dinner dates to creating memorable moments, they have done it all. We have compiled some of the duo’s best moments that you must check out right away. Read on.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's most memorable moments

Hilarious moments during the dinner

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have endorsed various brands. Moreover, they have been spotted together numerous times. The models’ social media platforms are loaded with adorable photos and hilarious videos with each other. In this picture, the duo is visible striking a cool pose for the picture during their dinner date. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have donned classic attires and are rejoicing their drinks while looking right at the camera.

When they both are water babies

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have shelled out friendship goals on various occasions. A few months back, the latter posted a series of photos with Kendall Jenner on her official Instagram account. The two pictures showcase friends having a gala time on a boat. They can be seen giving quirky poses for the close-up photos. Take a look.

Kendall Jenner's birthday post

The previous year in November, Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday and Bella Hadid was late to wish her friend. However, she compensated by pouring lots of love through a series of throwback photos on her social media. These included candid photos while having dinner, sitting idle in similar outfits, or seeking adventure. Take a look at her snaps.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez And Bella Hadid In Stunning Frankies Bikini Looks

Also read: Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On #BlackLivesMatter After Fans Call Her Out For Old Ad

Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid's friendship

About three years ago, in an interview with fashion photographer Martin Testino, Kendall Jenner talked about her friendship with Bella Hadid. She revealed that it pre-dated her friendship with Gigi Hadid. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled how she got closer to Gigi Hadid at the beginning of their modelling career. However, she was friends with Bella Hadid since high school.

Also read: The Story Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Friendship Will Give You BFF Goals

Also read: Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Memorable Throwback Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.