Things We Learnt About Kendall Jenner From Her Interview With A Leading Magazine

Filmed in a single shot, Kendall Jenner was asked questions by a leading fashion magazine, in order to know what she likes, hates, and other details. Kendall Jenner reveals about her favourite sister, her crush when she was younger. Read on to know more.

Favourite memory and holiday to celebrate and her absurd nickname

When asked about her favourite memories in the house she grew up in, the model revealed sneaking out late, just like any other teenager. She also revealed that Christmas is the favourite holiday to celebrate in the house she lived during her childhood. Kendall, just like the other Kadarshian sisters, has got a nickname which many may not be aware of. She revealed Killa was one of the weirdest nicknames she had during her high school days.

Kendall's first job, things she is scared of, what angers her and what makes her laugh

Kendal has risen to fame with her own set of struggles. When asked about her first job, the model replied dog walking. She also revealed that losing someone is something she is scared of deeply. Delayed flights is what fumes her the most. Also, she said that her friend Tyler makes her laugh.

The model's secret hobby, her favourite sister and her crush when younger

Kendall Jenner revealed what she prefers doing during her downtime, she revealed photography being her secret hobby. Having a big family, it becomes likely to have favourites, Kendall said Khloe was her favourite sister. She also revealed Benny ''The Jet'' Rodriguez being her crush when she was younger.

Secret beauty tip and the most lavish thing she spurlged on

When asked about the secret of her glowing skin, she said that one should drink lots of water. Jenner has many expensive and over-the-top things, but when asked what was the most lavish thing that she has splurged on, she had an interesting answer: It was a vintage car.

