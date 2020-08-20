Kendall Jenner And Devin Bookers Add Fuel To Dating Rumours With Malibu Outing

Keeping up with the Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has been fuelling rumours of dating NBA player Devin Booker. The two were spotted together at several occasions which sparked rumours that the duo might be dating. According to a report by E! News, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together on Monday. They were seen at a pet shop in Malibu along with Devin Booker’s dog, Haven.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker fuels romance rumours

Kendall Jenner wore a pair of white shorts and a white top while Devin Bookers was seen in a pair of black shorts and a casual hoodie. Amid the pandemic, the couple covered mouths with a mask. Another source revealed to a news agency that Kendall Jenner is happy to have Devin Booker in LA. They are staying together and are also hanging out in Malibu along with friends and family.

Earlier, the couple was also spotted together on a date in Malibu. While Kendall Jenner wore a pretty white bodycon dress, Devin Booker wore a black hoodie and a pair of jeans. Kendall Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner also joined the couple as a third wheel.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Adding more fuel to the sparks of them dating, Devin Bookers also commented on one of Kendall Jenner's Instagram post. on August 11, 2020. Kendall Jenner posted a boomerang video on her account. She put a strawberry emoji along with the video, to which, Devin Booker commented, "I like strawberries". (sic)

