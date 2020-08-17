Kylie Jenner Goes Make-up Free; Shares 'before' And 'after' Pics On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is one of the most glamorous celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is also one of the most celebrated names in the beauty industry. Kylie Jenner is often associated with her signature pout, to the point makeup and everything glamorous. The reality TV star recently surprised her fans when she opted for a makeup-free look. Here is a look at Kylie Jenner's before after makeup look.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram story about her no-makeup look

Kylie recently took to her official Instagram account and shared her without makeup look for her fans. She revealed her makeup free look in the mirror before her glamorous session. She posted the short video on her Instagram story giving her fans a glimpse of how she really looks like. In the video clip shared by Kylie, she is wearing a chic black robe as she recorded herself.

She wore her long brown hair at the back as she smiled for the camera. In the before makeup picture, Kylie Jenner looked stunning as always. She captioned the video with ‘Before’. She also posted another after makeup video. In the 'After' video, Kylie Jenner flaunted her glamorous look in a long flowy hairstyle. Check out her before after makeup looks below.

Kylie Jenner's 'before' look

Kylie Jenner's after makeup look

Kylie Jenner's Chanel collection

In her Instagram story, Kylie also gave her fans a glimpse of her “Vintage Chanel” handbag collection. Ever since she shared her handbag collection on social media netizens have been going gaga over it. Kylie Jenner has some of the most popular handbags of Chanel from the 1980s to 2000s.

Her collection featured several colourful selections like a red heart-shaped bag and a turquoise alligator piece shaped like a milk carton. Pointing to a quilted gold handbag, Kylie said, “I'm obsessed with this gold one though. It's all-metal, it's crazy.”

Kylie's 'Special' shoe collection

She also showed off her amazing shoe collection. The footwear shared by Kylie consisted of leather Bottega Veneta strappy pointed stilettos in different base colours. She captioned the story with, “'These are special!!!!!' and tagged the official Instagram account handle of Bottega Veneta. Here is a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram story.

