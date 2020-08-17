Kendall Jenner's Tattoos, Their Meaning And Story Behind Them; Read Details

Just like her flamboyant fashion statements, beauty mogul Kendall Jenner is also known for her discreet tattoos. In total, the fashionista has three tats inked on her, out of which, she regrets one the most. Even after managing to keep it well-hidden, Kendall repents on her decision yet. Check out the photo gallery of all her tattoos and their meanings here:

White Dot Tattoo

Kendall Jenner’s first-ever tattoo was a white tiny dot inked on her middle finger of her right hand. The celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy explained to Refinery29 what the white dot meant to Kendall. He said that it is the ‘little things’ that matter to her. Along with it, he also revealed that she chose white ink because Kendall didn’t want the tattoo to show during her modelling photoshoots.

Back in 2018, Kendall also told Ellen DeGeneres that she got the microscopic dot out of curiosity. On the show, the beauty mogul said that she wanted to know what it feels like to get inked. She added that most of her friends have tattoos and she wanted to try it out too.

ALSO READ| Devin Booker Flirts With Kendall Jenner On Instagram After Superb 35-point Game Vs OKC

Broken Heart tattoo

Back in August 2015, just after getting her first tat, Kendall and Hailey Baldwin decided to get a matching heart tattooed on the inside of their left middle fingers. While Hailey opted for a red heart, Kendall chose a white one. The hearts were drawn similar to look like two halves of a heart-shaped pendant. In a now-deleted blog, Kendall in 2016 wrote that one side of the heart represented ‘an angel’ while the other was ‘kind of like a devil’. Hailey posted the pictures of their tattoos on her Snapchat story. Take a look at it here:

(Source: Hailey Baldwin Snapchat story)

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Makeup Finesse Compels Rumoured BF Devin Booker To Drop A Flirty Comment

Meow Tattoo

During the same interaction on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Kendall also opened up about her most regrettable tattoo ever. She has “meow” inked to the inner side of her lip. Kendall said that she got it inked in July 2016 after getting drunk with her friends. It was kept a secret until tattoo artist JonBoy posted her picture on Instagram.

Kendall confessed to Ellen that the decision wasn’t well-thought by her. She also explained that ‘meow’ was ‘literally the first word’ that came to her mind. However, the good part was that it didn’t hurt her at all.

ALSO READ| When Kendall Jenner Got Miffed At Caitlyn Jenner For Her Tell-all Book

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Heads Out To Watch Rumoured Boyfriend Devin Booker's Game At LA Spot

(Promo Image Source: Kendall Jenner & JonBoy Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.