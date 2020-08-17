Kendall Jenner Steps Out For Dinner With Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner Tags Along; See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are adding fuel to their dating rumours. The pair recently stepped out for a low-key dinner in L.A. Kendall and Devin were accompanied by Kendall’s sister, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Kendall and Devin step out for dinner in L.A.

Kendall Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted out once again. The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old NBA player were seen grabbing dinner in L.A. The pair was spotted on August 16, 2020, at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. Along with the pair, Kylie Cosmetics Founder Kylie Jenner was also present at the restaurant.

For this dinner, Kendall Jenner was dressed in a cream-colour slip dress. She paired it up with a white cardigan, nude mules, and a cream colour bag. Devin Booker looked dapper in a black hoodie, a pair of jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap. Kylie Jenner was dressed in a black-white striped two-piece ensemble and completed her look with a baby Birkin.

These three were spotted out grabbing dinner after the Phoneix Suns star’s team was eliminated from the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns lost the match against Memphis Grizzlies. After losing the match, Booker headed to California and was spotted with the Jenner sisters.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made headlines last week after the two exchanged flirty messages with each other on Instagram. It all started when Kendall Jenner posted a short clip of herself all glammed up. She captioned this clip with a simple strawberry emoji.

Soon, the comment section was flooded with fans leaving sweet messages and compliments for the supermodel. Even Devin Booker joined this bandwagon and said, “I like strawberries”. This comment grabbed everybody’s attention and even Kendall Jenner replied to it. She replied to the NBA star by adding four strawberry emojis. Take a look at Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s flirty Instagram comments here.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first linked in May when the two were spotted in the Van Nuys Airport in L.A. They were also seen going on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April. Kendall Jenner who is known to keep her dating life private has yet to comment on her rumoured boyfriend.

