Kendall Jenner's Most Popular Brand Endorsements, See Pictures

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is famous for promotions of several brands and does a lot of brand endorsements. Here is a list of her best brands endorsements. Read to know

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model and social media personality. She is a model and has been associated with several brands over the years of her active modelling career. She has walked the ramp for several fashion houses and is also one of the best-known personalities for her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner's Instagram game is also pretty exceptional. She has 123 million followers as of the date of publishing and several brands want their products to be promoted by this young model. She promotes several brands like Calvin Klein, HM, and Versace. Here are Kendall Jenner's most popular brand endorsements     

Kendall Jenner's most popular brand endorsements         

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Calvin Klein:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Models As 'Trophy Wife' In Her Latest Photoshoot For 'GARAGE'

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Liu Jo:        

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Versace:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Read Also| Kendall Jenner And Jaden Smith's Relationship Over The Years - Were They Dating?

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Formawell Beauty:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Longchamp:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Family Helped Her Deal With Anxiety And Find Self-love

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Tiffany & Co.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand H&M:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Reserved:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Stuart Weitzman:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Read Also| Kendall Jenner's Art-filled Home Can Inspire You To Revamp Your Place In Style

(Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram)

 

 

Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

