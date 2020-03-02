Kendall Jenner's Most Popular Brand Endorsements, See Pictures

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model and social media personality. She is a model and has been associated with several brands over the years of her active modelling career. She has walked the ramp for several fashion houses and is also one of the best-known personalities for her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner's Instagram game is also pretty exceptional. She has 123 million followers as of the date of publishing and several brands want their products to be promoted by this young model. She promotes several brands like Calvin Klein, HM, and Versace. Here are Kendall Jenner's most popular brand endorsements

Kendall Jenner's most popular brand endorsements

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Calvin Klein:

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Models As 'Trophy Wife' In Her Latest Photoshoot For 'GARAGE'

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Liu Jo:

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Versace:

Read Also| Kendall Jenner And Jaden Smith's Relationship Over The Years - Were They Dating?

Kendall Jenner photos with the brand Formawell Beauty:

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Longchamp:

Read Also| Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Family Helped Her Deal With Anxiety And Find Self-love

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Tiffany & Co.

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand H&M:

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Reserved:

Kendall Jenner's photos with the brand Stuart Weitzman:

Read Also| Kendall Jenner's Art-filled Home Can Inspire You To Revamp Your Place In Style

(Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.