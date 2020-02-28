Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Family Helped Her Deal With Anxiety And Find Self-love

Kendall Jenner is an American fashion supermodel who enjoys a huge fan following. She is admired and adored by her fans as she has reportedly always been firm about her decisions and always known clearly what her ambitions were. Over the years, Kendall Jenner has proved her self to be a successful model and has travelled throughout the world for work purposes. But it cannot be ignored that the 24-year-old model has dealt with issues like anxiety and low self-confidence. both of which she has opened up to the media about.

Kendall Jenner on how she manages her anxiety

On the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner was perceived as the most natural sister as she was often seen promoting natural beauty and vouched for minimum make-up. But it is not unknown that like most girls, Kendall too was not too confident about her body and used to deal will anxiety. She has been documented many times dealing with anxiety before her shows, ramp walks, or any new project.

But over the years, Kendall Jenner has dealt with these issues well and has been able to overcome her fears. In an interview with a media portal, she revealed that she used to suffer from anxiety attacks a lot and credits the love and support she received from her family to overcome that phase of her life. In an interview, Kendall revealed that as she grew up around strong independent women, and she was always able to look up to them for inspiration. She further added to her comments that it was they who supported her when she was dealing with anxiety and helped her in her search for self-love.

She has said in an interview with a media portal that confidence is about the people one surrounds themselves with. She also believes that when one is able to take time out and take a little care of themselves or appreciate themselves, then they are able to be self-confident.

