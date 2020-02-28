Kendall Jenner And Jaden Smith's Relationship Over The Years - Were They Dating?

Billionaire Kendall Jenner has got a foothold in the modelling industry with her ramp walks, photoshoots, and brand campaigns. Her childhood pal Jaden Smith is creating his mark in the music and film industry. Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith were allegedly dating for a while, but they had eventually parted ways. But Kendall and Jaden have always been good friends. Check out their friendship over the years.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Art-filled Home Can Inspire You To Revamp Your Place In Style

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith's relationship

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith were childhood friends when their families used to reside in Calabasas in California. They have been seen hanging out together for brunch and casual meetings. Even though both have been rumoured to be dating, they have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Times Kendall and Jaden have been spotted together

Both Jaden and Kendall have been seen together on many occasions, including Bella Hadid's birthday party. They were also seen hanging out together during Kylie’s birthday as well. They were even seen attending the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C.

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Best Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Jaden and Jenner - when the rumours began

The linkup of Kendall and Jaden gained a lot of attention after Kendall's 17th birthday bash. But Jaden and Kendall were quite shocked when they realised that the fans were linking them up. Kendall has maintained the statement that Jaden is like a little brother to her and Jaden was also seen regarding Kendall as one of his best friends.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Pic With Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Luka Sabbat Sets Tongues Wagging

Is Jaden dating Kendall or Kylie?

Jaden is currently not dating any of the Jenner sisters but remains cordial with both since they knew each other since their childhood. Moreover, a few years ago Jaden 's father Will Smith had apparently advised his son to keep his focus on his music and acting career back when he was just a teen.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Slay The Ramp Once Again At London Fashion Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.