Kendall Jenner Spending Time With Her Dog In Lockdown; See Pics

In this time of quarantine and lockdown, celebs are practising social distancing and are staying home to be safe from the coronavirus. In this time of quarantine, they are spending time with their families and are also seen interacting with fans on social media. Kendall Jenner has been seen spending time with her dog amid lockdown. Take a look at Kendall's lockdown posts with her dog here.

Kendall Jenner walks her dog amid lockdown

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram a week ago to share the picture of her and her dog. She had brought home a pup in May of 2018 and called him Pyro. Many fans were surprised to see how big Pyro has gotten. While the whole world stands at a halt, Kendall chose to spend time with her pet dog. In the picture, Kendall Jenner was seen sporting a comfy outfit as she walked her dog down the street. She captioned the picture by using two dog emojis. Apart from this, she also had shared a pic with Pyro in January 2020 where he had written how her pet dog has grown big.

Apart from Kendall Jenner, her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian also has a pup named Honey. Kourtney recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her 5-year-old son Reign and her dog enjoying their time in quarantine. In the picture, Kourtney Kardashian's son was seen sporting long hair and sitting at the table as someone held the family's Pomeranian pup Honey above his head. It seems like little Reign is laughing out loud as his eyes are closed. His smile in the picture looks priceless as he enjoys with his family. A big plate of pasta is kept in front of him, indicating he was at lunch when the pic was clicked. Take a look at the post here.

