Kendall Jenner Goes On Drive With Rumored Beau Fai Khadra, Harry Styles Joins Them

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner was recently spotted taking a break from self-isolation and going on a drive with rumoured beau Fai Khadra and ex Harry Styles. See pictures.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
kendall jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been spending her time in self- isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 24-year-old recently took a break from self-quarantine and joined her rumoured boyfriend Kai Khadra for a drive. Pictures and videos of the pair going out in Los Angeles was released online. Kylie Jenner drove her convertible vintage car while Fai Khadra called the short gun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruby♡♡♡ (@kendalljennlover) on

ALSO READ: Who Is Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boy-friend Fai Kharda? Know Lesser-known Facts About Him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Camily 🌹 (@camilys_21) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kendall jenner🌟 (@kendalljennerdibs) on

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Reunite On 'The Late Late Show' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Paparazzi clicked the couple spending some time together. However, what surprised the audiences was the man who rode a motorcycle alongside the duo. Wearing his signature yellow coloured helmet was Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. Kendall Jenner and British actor and singer Harry Styles have a history of having an on-again-off-again relationship.

The exes were spotted in London two months back as they partied together. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner also say down last to play a fun segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The fun segment on the show titled Spill Your Guts pitted Kendall Jenner against Harry Styles.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles Eats Cod Sperm To Avoid Kendall Jenner's Question, Watch Video

About Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They were also seen partying on a yacht with Kendall’s friends Bella Hadid and others. While Kendall Jenner posted a picture with Fai Khadra and stated that they don’t date but he was her date for the evening. However, fans are convinced that the couple has been going out with one another.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner's Most Adorable Pictures With Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, And Fai Khadra

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
