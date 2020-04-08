Kendall Jenner Goes On Drive With Rumored Beau Fai Khadra, Harry Styles Joins Them

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been spending her time in self- isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 24-year-old recently took a break from self-quarantine and joined her rumoured boyfriend Kai Khadra for a drive. Pictures and videos of the pair going out in Los Angeles was released online. Kylie Jenner drove her convertible vintage car while Fai Khadra called the short gun.

Paparazzi clicked the couple spending some time together. However, what surprised the audiences was the man who rode a motorcycle alongside the duo. Wearing his signature yellow coloured helmet was Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. Kendall Jenner and British actor and singer Harry Styles have a history of having an on-again-off-again relationship.

The exes were spotted in London two months back as they partied together. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner also say down last to play a fun segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The fun segment on the show titled Spill Your Guts pitted Kendall Jenner against Harry Styles.

About Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They were also seen partying on a yacht with Kendall’s friends Bella Hadid and others. While Kendall Jenner posted a picture with Fai Khadra and stated that they don’t date but he was her date for the evening. However, fans are convinced that the couple has been going out with one another.

