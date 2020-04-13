Justin Bieber,Kendall Jenner Slammed After Calling People’s Situation ‘of Poor Qualilty’  

Justin Bieber’s comment on people’s situation during the coronavirus lockdown backfired as the singer used insensitive words while addressing everyone, as per reports. He brushed off his own lifestyle during coronavirus quarantine by calling himself ‘privileged’ and other’s life to be in a 'cra**py' situation since coronavirus lockdown. Justin’s Live session also included his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kendall Jenner who had joined the Live session from their own account.

Justin-Kendall face severe backlash after their comment on the global coronavirus situation

In the Instagram live that Justin Bieber started out on his account which was later joined by Kendall Jenner included him commenting on the COVID-19 crisis faced by many across the globe. It was evident that Justin Bieber was in the comfort of his home in Canada and Kendall Jenner was at her new home in Beverly Hills. The two were in their respective mansions while they made comments on everyone as per reports. Netizens did not agree with the words of the two stars.

Justin Bieber reportedly said in the video that he is privileged but had worked hard to reach where he is at the moment. He also said that he feels sad for people around the globe who are in a 'cra**py situation during the isolation'. Kendall Jenner was seen agreeing to Justin's statement and saying, “So blessed and I think this all the time!”. The comments were deemed insensitive by many followers of the duo.

Here is a snippet of what exactly Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner spoke during the live video

justin bieber, hailey, and kendall jenner being out of touch with reality but now there's the sound of a guillotine blade being sharpened pic.twitter.com/DbOH0WJ7h9 — 𝘫𝘢𝘺 𖤐 (@reptlila) April 11, 2020

Followers of the two couldn’t understand the statement made by Justin-Kendall

Can’t stand listening to celebs that were born into celebrity and wealth talk about their “struggle” #STFU — DLR (@Andrea23Xoxo) April 12, 2020

I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments.



Maybe just be a human — you are not an expert. Shut up and bake banana bread and stay home. — Seth Travis (@sethtravis) April 10, 2020

