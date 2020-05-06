Kendall Jenner's Magazine Covers That You Need To Check Out

Kendall Jenner is now among the most popular models in the world. In 2009, Mama Jenner helped her launch her modelling career. The model has over 128 million followers on Instagram. The model's stunning looks allow her to style anything effortlessly. Jenner has also appeared on various magazine covers, which is natural given how popular she is. Let's take a look at Kendall Jenner's magazine covers.

This cover is from the February issue of Vogue Italia. The model looks elegant in the Marilyn Monroe aesthetic in this cover. Check out more photos from Kendall Jenner's Instagram below.

From Gigi Hadid to Ashley Graham, this March 2017 issue of Vogue magazine features al the beautiful models. Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colours. This photo screams powerful.

This is the May 2019 issue of Vogue Magazine. The model looks stylish and elegant in this photo. Kendall surely knows how to throw a pose and serve looks.

This Kardashian-Jenner family photo looks spot-on. This is one of the best photos of the Kardashians and Jenners. This photo truly screams 'sister power.'

In this 2018 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Kendall Jenner looks elegant and stylish. The model is rocking a raincoat and still manages to serves her sharpest looks. A water-splashing Kendall Jenner looks amazing here.

In this cover of W magazine, the model looks elegant with her preppy style. Kendall can certainly pull-off any look with ease. She looks equal parts stylish and elegant.

