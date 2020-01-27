The Debate
Kendall Jenner's Experimental Looks Will Help Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is making waves in Hollywood with her sartorial choices. Here are a few of her steamy experimental looks which made head turns. See pictures

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is making waves in Hollywood with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a popular actor and model, fans hail the beauty mogul for her fashion statements. Kendall Jenner developed a keen interest in fashion at a very young age. She has consistently wowed her fans with her Meta Gala and red carpet appearances.

Kendall Jenner has time and again inspired many with her major fashion goals. Here are a few of her steamy experimental looks with which Kendall Jenner made head turns.

Kendall Jenner’s experimental looks

Saggy Outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Golden fairy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Red Gown with exaggerated sleeves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Floral outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Orange Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Black Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

White Lingerie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Purple Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Black-mustard Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
