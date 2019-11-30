Kendall Jenner Puts Up An Instagram Post In Support Of Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner just showed support for Caitlyn Jenner's 'I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here!' journey with an inspirational Instagram post. The 24-year-old took to social media to help encourage the 70-year old campmate.

She wrote that she was always rooting for Caitlyn and that she was the strongest person. She also added that even though she was not posting about it constantly does not mean that she does not support her dad.

Instagram post in support of her Dad

Kendall Jenner's post comes days after Kim West posted a video of Jenner's wake-up call from the official I'm a Celeb Twitter account.

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019



Caitlyn's speech on the show was allegedly used to refer to the viral hit from her youngest daughter Kylie. In October when Kylie was in the Kylie Cosmetics HQ Office tour, the 22-year-old woke daughter Stormi up with a rendition of 'Rise and Shine'. While fans went crazy for Kylie's clip, it now seems that Caitlyn was hoping for the same success.

Caitlyn hitting em with the Rise and Shine now too. Kylie Jenner would be so proud #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qqtDETLhI6 — Megan (@meganchloea) November 22, 2019



The former Olympian has spoken openly about being a transgender woman. It is reported that she is the highest-paid celebrity of the lot at $ 64,000 dollars. She later added that she had done the U.S. version of the show but that was as Bruce and while Bruce had reached the finals, Caitlyn wonders how far she can reach.

Caitlyn stealing food

In a recent incident that had taken place on the Australian outback after Caitlyn Jenner was captured on camera stealing food and taking it back to her camp for Ian Wright. According to the rules of the game if you are unable to win sufficient stars you will not get enough food to eat in the camp. The campers were unable to get all 12 stars in their event that meant that three of them would have to go hungry, but in the end, Jenner stole some corn from the corn cob and secretly left it beside Ian after the group returned back to the camp.

Will there be a consequence for this? The last trial was so unfair, not enough time to be completed at all. The crab too big for the first box, fixed trial to cause conflict. Very disappointed in the show for it. — Janelle Sanders (@JanelleintheUK) November 25, 2019

