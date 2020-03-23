Kendall Jenner Reveals Some Riveting Facts About Herself, Take A Look

Kendall Jenner is a big name in American modelling Industry. She became a global star after she featured in one of the most controversial shows of all times Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It is a reality about Kim Kardashian and her entire family, which keeps gives an insight into their real lives. Kendall Jenner is Kim's half-sister and daughter of Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) and Kris Jenner.

She is a huge TV personality with millions of followers across the globe on social media. Kendall Jenner has worked with the biggest brands as a model. In a recent interview with a leading brand, Kendall Jenner got candid and spilled the beans about some facts about herself, take a look.

Kendall Jenner reveals facts about herself

In this Kendall Jenner's interview, she talks about her personal style, family, and the things she loved about herself. Let's take a took at some Kendall Jenner facts you had no idea about.

When talking about her own style, Kendall Jenner revealed that she loves to wear something that's very comfortable. She likes her ensembles to be casual and relaxed, and her go-to outfit would be a pair of denim and a t-shirt.

Kendall also said that she loves her legs and they are her favourite body part.

Kendall Jenner also discusses that she hates it when people who are in the modelling business talks non-sense, irrespective of lack of knowledge about the same. In fact, she wishes that individuals become more sensitive and fact-oriented before judging someone else based on rumours or fake articles.

Kendall Jenner revealed that she feels blessed to have so many sisters as they could advise her when she needs to take some rational decision.

This one out of all Kendall Jenner facts is quite interesting. When questioned about which traits she does not want to change. Kendall talked about her ability to give attention to detail and OCD. She said she wouldn't want to change these traits at all.

