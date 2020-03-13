How Kendall Jenner Made Her Debut In Forbes Magazine's 2015 List Of Top-earning Models

Kendall Jenner has been an influential personality who boasts of a huge fan following worldwide. She managed to establish herself in the industry after she stepped into modelling. She broke out during the year 2014 and 2015 while she was walking the runways for some high-end designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Along with walking for the designers, Kendell also branched out to brand endorsements. She managed to become the brand ambassador for the famous cosmetics company, Estée Lauder. She managed to sum up a number of gigs that increased her own value around the industry making her one of the highest-paid models. Read more about Kendall Jenner and how she managed to make it to the Forbes magazine's 2015 list of top-earning models.

Kendall Jenner's rise as the highest-paid model

After a number of successful years in the industry, Kendall Jenner finally got the opportunity to set into the big games. In 2015 Kendall Jenner managed to make her debut at No. 16 on Forbes magazine's list of top-earning models. In the year 2016, a report estimated Kendall Jenner’s annual income and claimed it to be around $4 million. She also managed to be labelled as the highest-paid model by the popular Forbes magazine. Kendall has shown constant growth in her career since she stepped into the mainstream media. She also managed to gain a massive fan following through her influence on the fashion industry and also the film industry.

Kendall Jenner's Esitamied net worth

Kendall is not the richest Kardashian but is surely the highest-paid model with a net worth around $30 million

Kendall Jenner managed to become an influencer after she made her social media accounts on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. She has managed to attract over 124 million followers on her Instagram and around 28.8 million followers on her Twitter. She has also managed to win 10 extremely popular awards like 2018 Revolve Awards- Icon Of The Year and Daily Front Row Fashion Media Award- Fashion Icon Of The Decade.

