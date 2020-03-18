Kendall Jenner Is A Regular On 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon; Watch Clips

Kendall Jenner is one of the most prominent stars of this generation. She is popular for her reality TV show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Other than her family show, she has also been featured in a number of different TV shows like Life Of Kylie, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The star has been spotted multiple times on The Tonight Show and the fans certainly love to see Jimmy and Kendall play the entertaining games on the show. With every appearance, Kendall has managed to win the audiences hearts with her antics. She has also given the viewers some extremely funny moments that have been shared by the makers on their social media. Kendall has been called over to make an appearance on the show a number of times. Read more about Kendall Jenner on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kendall Jenner on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a late-night talk show that invites celebrity guests. Kendall Jenner has been invited to show six times. Kendall's first episode was aired in the year 2014 and it featured Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Chrissie Hynde, and Kendall Jenner herself. After that, she took a long break of three years before appearing again in 2017 with Charlie Day and NxWorries.

In the same year, Kendall again hopped on the cast and crew of the show along with James Franco, Pete Townshend, and Alfie Boe. She was then seen in three more episodes airing in the next two years. She was accompanied by a musician, Paul McCartney for her 2018 Tonight Show appearance. In the year, 2019, Kendall made it to the sets of the late-night television show along with Desus & Mero, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Fred Armisen, and Florida Georgia Line.

