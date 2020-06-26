When Kendall Jenner Spoke About Mental Health And Dealing With Her 'debilitating' Anxiety

Kendall Jenner has been an influential celebrity since she managed to gain mainstream popularity. The supermodel has also been vocal about the problems she faces as well as her mental health. While having a conversation with an entertainment magazine, Kendall had revealed how she has been battling mental health without it affecting her professional career.

Kendall Jenner on mental health

Kendall Jenner revealed that she was on the verge of having a mental breakdown during the Milan Men's Fashion Week; thus; she did not walk the runways for the fall/winter season for Paris Fashion Week. Before this incident, Kendall has openly spoken about her problems with mental health in the media.

In an old interview, Kendall revealed that she usually experiences “full-on panic attacks”. Kendall says she has such “debilitating” anxiety because of everything going on that she wakes up in the middle of the night with panic attacks. When Jenner was asked about what problems she faces in the real world, she said that everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. She feels that the world needs so much love. Kendall had also said that she wishes to have the power to send Cupid around the planet.

Kendall Jenner also spoke about the problem of using social media in this generation. Kendall said that she definitely doesn’t look at comments and thinks that Instagram is still a fun place for the most part. She wishes to go on and see what people are up to, but Jenner revealed that she mostly follows stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. When asked about her thoughts on using Twitter, Jenner asks the interviewer to forget about Twitter as it is so not fun these days and just makes her sad.

More about Kendall Jenner

Kendall is one of the youngest Kardashian-Jenners and yet has a much stronger fan base than some of her sisters. She has been in the spotlight since she was introduced in her family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kendall has been showing constant progress since she stepped into the media industry and has currently established herself as one of the highest-paid models in the world. Her modelling career has also been great which is evident after seeing her breakout seasons in the year 2014 and 2015 when she was walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. Kendall has also been a part of multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions.

