Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner's Father's Day Wishes For Caitlyn Jenner Are Adorable

Although Kendall and Kylie Jenner are not with their dad, Caitlyn Jenner (previously Bruce Jenner) on Father's Day, the duo is making sure that their dad knows how much this day means to them. Kendall and Kylie Jenner have taken to their respective Instagram handle to express their love for their daddy dearest.

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share some sweet throwback pictures of her spending some time with Caitlyn Jenner. In one picture, Caitlyn Jenner can be seen holding a torch in one hand and Kendall Jenner in the other. As per reports, Caitlyn was the torch bearer during the 1996 Olympics. Kendall looked sweet in the red dress and a white hairband with a big bow.

She also shared another video from her childhood days which is very cute and also shared another pic where she, Kylie and Caitlyn are all smiles to the camera. Along with the post, Kendall also wrote: “Love you”. Check out the pictures below.

While Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, also shared some memorable moments on Instagram. Taking to her Insta story, Kylie shared a childhood picture where Caitlyn can be seen holding Kylie in his arms and is all smiles to the camera. Kylie can be seen wearing a lavender coloured dress along with a similar coloured headgear. She also shared a post with her father and wrote "happy dads day. love you”. Check out the post below.

And seems like it was not just Kendall and Kylie Jenner to wish their father on this day. Stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian also took to her social media handle to share an adorable father’s day wish for Caitlyn Jenner and her father Robert Kardashian. Kim shared a throwback pic of her and Caitlyn where they can be striking a pose and are all smiles to the camera. Apart from this, she also went on to wish a dad with a series of posts that is unmissable. Check out the wishes here.

Caitlyn's reply to the wishes

Seeing these adorable wishes from his daughters, Caitlyn reposted the pictures and thanked them for their love and support. He also wrote some sweet lines to each of them and praised them for what they have done. Check out a few posts below.

